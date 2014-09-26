OSX WHP 1&2, a Netherlands unit of bankrupt Brazilian
shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, received final approval
from a Dutch court to suspend payments to creditors until
January 2016, OSX said in an e-mailed statement. OSX WHP 1&2 was
set up to finance, build and lease well-head oil production
platforms to Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA, a now
bankrupt Brazilian oil company. Oleo e Gas, formerly known as
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, and OSX were created by
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista. The suspension was first granted
on a temporary basis in July.
(Editing by David Gregorio)