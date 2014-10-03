Santo Antônio Energia, the consortium in charge of operating Brazil's fourth-largest energy producer, obtained on Friday a capital injection from its owner to settle a payment with the country's power industry clearinghouse CCEE. In a securities filing, the board of Santo Antônio summoned a shareholders' meeting to discuss a capital increase worth 1.59 billion reais ($647 million). Proceeds from the deal will help pay the debt with the CCEE and liabilities with the group that is building the project, the filing added.