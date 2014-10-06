BRIEF-Emerson Electric says February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
Companies in Brazil filed 181 requests for bankruptcy protection in September, up 21.5 percent from August in the worst monthly result so far this year, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Compared with the same month a year earlier, the number of bankruptcy requests rose 16 percent.
Of the total, 91 requests came from small-sized companies, 39 from mid-sized companies and 51 form large firms, Serasa said in a statement.
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.