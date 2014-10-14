Shares in Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment
processor, posted on Tuesday their steepest intraday plunge in
more than two years after a federal court ordered the company to
stop using its brand within 180 days. According to a spokesman
for Judge Márcia Maria Nunes de Barros of the 13th Federal
District of Rio de Janeiro, Cielo illegally began using the
"Cielo" brand following a dispute with swimmer Cesar Cielo over
the use of naming rights. The dispute began in 2012 and extended
from the alleged use of the swimmer's surname in its advertising
campaigns to problems over a sponsorship contract between the
parties.
Cielo plans to appeal the ruling, the company said in a
statement.
Shares of the Barueri, Brazil-based company fell 6.5 percent
to 38.58 reais. The last time the company posted a bigger drop
was on Sept. 28, 2012, when the stock shed 7.3 percent.
Tuesday's decline pared back gains in Cielo to 30.3 percent
so far this year.
