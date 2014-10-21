UBS Securities analysts led by Sean Glickenhaus introduced an
"outperform" recommendation on state-run Banco do Brasil SA's 9
percent and 9.25 percent perpetual bonds
only for long-term investors, and "market
perform" on the 8.5 percent and 6.25 percent perpetual debt. In
a client note released early on Tuesday, Glickenhaus said some
of Banco do Brasil's perpetual debt pay compelling yields and
the likelihood that the nation's biggest bank by assets hits the
write-down trigger remains limited, "although we may see
near-term deterioration in" regulatory capital ratios.
Banco do Brasil is currently offering to exchange new,
riskier 8.5 percent coupon Basel III junior, subordinated
perpetual notes for the existing 8.5 percent bonds at an
exchange value of $1,180 through Tuesday midnight, unless
extended. Glickenhaus noted that "there may be a lack of
interest in this exchange given that investors with higher risk
appetites could have already invested in other perps, and a
large proportion of the 8.5 percent holders prefer the lower
risk." The existing perpetual bonds, he noted, have less
punitive measures for investors, a lack of a specific trigger
and the potential for only a temporary write-down.