UBS Securities analysts led by Sean Glickenhaus introduced an "outperform" recommendation on state-run Banco do Brasil SA's 9 percent and 9.25 percent perpetual bonds only for long-term investors, and "market perform" on the 8.5 percent and 6.25 percent perpetual debt. In a client note released early on Tuesday, Glickenhaus said some of Banco do Brasil's perpetual debt pay compelling yields and the likelihood that the nation's biggest bank by assets hits the write-down trigger remains limited, "although we may see near-term deterioration in" regulatory capital ratios.

Banco do Brasil is currently offering to exchange new, riskier 8.5 percent coupon Basel III junior, subordinated perpetual notes for the existing 8.5 percent bonds at an exchange value of $1,180 through Tuesday midnight, unless extended. Glickenhaus noted that "there may be a lack of interest in this exchange given that investors with higher risk appetites could have already invested in other perps, and a large proportion of the 8.5 percent holders prefer the lower risk." The existing perpetual bonds, he noted, have less punitive measures for investors, a lack of a specific trigger and the potential for only a temporary write-down.