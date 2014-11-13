Demand for consumer loans in Brazil rose 2.8 percent in October from September, mostly due to more working days in the month, which includes the Childrens' Day holiday, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday.

Demand for consumer credit rose 6.6 percent in October from a year earlier, Serasa said, though it noted that demand has declined 2.5 percent over the year to date as interest rates rise and consumer confidence declines.