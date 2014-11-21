UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Brazilian food company BRF SA concluded a deal to acquire 75 percent of Alyasra Foods' frozen-food distribution business in Kuwait, according to a filing on Friday.
The deal, announced in August, is valued at $160 million, BRF said, and is in line with the company's strategy of expanding in the Middle East.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources