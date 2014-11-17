Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Shareholders of Brazil's Banco Industrial e Comercial SA on Monday contested a plan by China Construction Bank Corp to adjust the price it proposed to pay for control of the Brazilian mid-sized lender. CCB, as the Chinese lender is known, agreed in October last year to pay 1.62 billion reais ($621 million) for a 72 percent stake in BicBanco, a São Paulo-based lender controlled by the Bezerra de Menezes family. Last month, CCB said such price would be cut by about 287.8 million reais in the form of adjustments to the original deal, without elaborating on those changes.
The Bezerra family and CCB have until Nov. 24 to discuss the adjustment, BicBanco said in a securities filing on Monday.
($1 = 2.6077 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.