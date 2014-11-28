The board of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market value, approved late on Thursday a revamped program to buy back as many as 10 million common shares and as many as 50 million of preferred shares. The plan will be valid for one year, the São Paulo-based bank said in a securities filing. Currently, Itaú has 261.5 million common shares and 2.69 billion preferred shares in circulation.