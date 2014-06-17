It is still too early to buy Vale shares despite the
stock's outperformance of the falling price of iron ore in
recent weeks, Andreas Bokkenheuser, analyst at UBS, said on
Tuesday.
Vale's share price suggests that iron ore should be at $104
per tonne, according to UBS estimates. That level is not low
enough to present a buying opportunity, Bokkenheuser wrote in a
note to clients.
The price of iron ore fell below $90 per tonne for the first
time in almost two years this week due to growing supply from
major mining companies including Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton.
Vale's New York-traded common shares would become
more attractive were they to reflect an iron ore price of
$80-100 per tonne, which UBS estimates would be a level of
around $10-11 per share.
The New York shares fell 1 percent to $12.60 in mid-day
trading.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)