Brazil's Vale SA said on Thursday it had received an environmental license to expand a cave located at its flagship Carajas project in the Amazon, helping it meet its 2015 and 2016 iron ore production targets.

The operating license to expand the iron-rich cave, known as N4WS, was given by Brazil's environmental agency IBAMA and is an important part of Vale's expansion plans in the area.

Vale said it continues to work with environmental agencies on the license for another cave in the area, N5S.