BRIEF-Nutanix says entered memorandum of understanding with Flextronics Telecom Systems
* Nutanix inc - on march 13, 2017, nutanix, entered memorandum of understanding with flextronics telecom systems limited effective december 1, 2016
Brazil's Vale SA said on Thursday it had received an environmental license to expand a cave located at its flagship Carajas project in the Amazon, helping it meet its 2015 and 2016 iron ore production targets.
The operating license to expand the iron-rich cave, known as N4WS, was given by Brazil's environmental agency IBAMA and is an important part of Vale's expansion plans in the area.
Vale said it continues to work with environmental agencies on the license for another cave in the area, N5S.
* Nutanix inc - on march 13, 2017, nutanix, entered memorandum of understanding with flextronics telecom systems limited effective december 1, 2016
* Currently expects to file the 2016 form 10-k on or before march 31, 2017
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.