Chile stocks are trading down a day after closing at a near three year-low, as fears of a global slowdown offset early gains on better-than-expected data for Chilean economic activity in June and U.S. job growth in July. [ID:nSAG002962]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is down 0.67 percent, after sinking nearly 4 percent on Thursday, the biggest daily fall in nearly three years. (Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net; +562 370 4229)