Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rises 0.54 percent to 32,400 helped by better-than-expected U.S. labor data. Shares of conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) rise 2 percent and Walmex WALMEXV.MX adds 0.48 percent as it bounces back from a one-year low after slumping in the previous session when Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "neutral." [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]