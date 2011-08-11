BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rises 0.54 percent to 32,400 helped by better-than-expected U.S. labor data. Shares of conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) rise 2 percent and Walmex WALMEXV.MX adds 0.48 percent as it bounces back from a one-year low after slumping in the previous session when Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "neutral." [ID:nL3E7JA2YF] Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)