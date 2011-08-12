Chile stocks jumped at opening on Friday as European stock
markets rallied after a ban on the short-selling of financial
shares tempted investors back. [ID:nL6E7JC072]
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is up 1.8
percent, pushed higher by shares of Chilean airline LAN
LAN.SN, which are trading up 3.98 percent a day after a
Brazilian ministry recommended the approval of its merger with
Brazilian rival TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA. [ID:nN1E77B0CE]
The index has rebounded this week after breaking its 4,000
point level on Monday, when it posted its sharpest single-day
fall in 13 years.
