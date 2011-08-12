Chile stocks jumped at opening on Friday as European stock markets rallied after a ban on the short-selling of financial shares tempted investors back. [ID:nL6E7JC072]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is up 1.8 percent, pushed higher by shares of Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN, which are trading up 3.98 percent a day after a Brazilian ministry recommended the approval of its merger with Brazilian rival TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA. [ID:nN1E77B0CE]

The index has rebounded this week after breaking its 4,000 point level on Monday, when it posted its sharpest single-day fall in 13 years.