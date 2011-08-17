BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], Brazil's biggest independent securities firm, filed on Friday a plan to buy the 63.04 million preferred shares of Banco PanAmericano BPNM4.SA that it and partner Caixa Economica Federal do not currently own. The Sao Paulo-based bank set September 16 as the date for the auction, according to a newspaper ad.

Under terms of the tender offer, BTG will offer 4.89 reais per share to PanAmericano shareholders as of record May 27, 2010, plus plus the equivalent of 110 percent of Brazil's interbank offered CDI rate anytime before July 31, 2028.

Two other alternatives would be to receive 41.32 reais per share in July 2028, or get 4.89 reais plus 110 percent of the CDI rate for the period between May 27 and Sept. 16. Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net