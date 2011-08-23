Chile stocks closed sharply up on Tuesday, buoyed by world stocks rallying on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may offer more economic stimulus. [ID:nN1E77M1LO]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed up 1.21 percent, boosted higher by shares of heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which ended up 2.32 percent, and shares in Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) which ended up 4.29 percent.

A Chilean court is to decide on Wednesday whether to formally take up a complaint against LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA.

The market is expecting Chile's Constitutional Tribunal not to take up the complaint leveled by local airline PAL, said Claudio Gonzalez, head of research at Santiago's Tanner brokerage. That would then clear a potential hurdle to regulatory approval.