Chile stocks closed sharply up on Tuesday, buoyed by world
stocks rallying on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may offer
more economic stimulus. [ID:nN1E77M1LO]
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed up
1.21 percent, boosted higher by shares of heavyweight
industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which ended up 2.32
percent, and shares in Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N)
which ended up 4.29 percent.
A Chilean court is to decide on Wednesday whether to
formally take up a complaint against LAN's planned takeover of
Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA.
The market is expecting Chile's Constitutional Tribunal not
to take up the complaint leveled by local airline PAL, said
Claudio Gonzalez, head of research at Santiago's Tanner
brokerage. That would then clear a potential hurdle to
regulatory approval.