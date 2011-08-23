TIM Participacoes TCSL3.SA overtook wireless carrier Claro, run by Mexican telecom giant America Movil, (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) as Brazil's second largest mobile provider in July, according to government data. TIM, the local unit of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), ended the month with a 25.78 percent market share compared with Claro's 25.51 percent. Market leader Vivo VIVO4.SA, owned by Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), held 29.53 percent of the market. Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net