BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
Luis Stuhlberger, who oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, dismissed the idea that Brazil is experiencing the formation of a credit bubble, saying that notion has sparked a rout in local shares, according to a Valopr Economico report on Wednesday.
"If there's any bubble it must be tiny. You can't have a credit bubble with average interest rates of 45 percent a year," Valor quoted the Credit Suisse Group banker as saying. Consumer and banking stocks in Brazil look "attractive" at current levels, Stuhlberger said.
Stuhlberger manages Verde, which has more than $6 billion in assets under management. Verde is a unit of Credit Suisse Group's asset management unit in Brazil.
LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's two largest lenders, are on course to set up holding companies to help them meet regulatory requirements designed to facilitate future bank resolutions.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing.