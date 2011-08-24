Luis Stuhlberger, who oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, dismissed the idea that Brazil is experiencing the formation of a credit bubble, saying that notion has sparked a rout in local shares, according to a Valopr Economico report on Wednesday.

"If there's any bubble it must be tiny. You can't have a credit bubble with average interest rates of 45 percent a year," Valor quoted the Credit Suisse Group banker as saying. Consumer and banking stocks in Brazil look "attractive" at current levels, Stuhlberger said.

Stuhlberger manages Verde, which has more than $6 billion in assets under management. Verde is a unit of Credit Suisse Group's asset management unit in Brazil. Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net