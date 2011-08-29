Chile stocks are trading sharply up, tracking world bourses after data that showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded in July supported views the economy was not falling back into recession. [ID:nN1E77S0BS]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading up 1.75 percent, boosted locally by the commodities sector. Industrial heavyweight Copec COP.SN was up 2.2 percent and Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN(SQM.N) was up 2.08 percent.