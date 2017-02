Chile stocks closed up on Wednesday, boosted by local investors who bought shares at attractive prices after a month of losses and global bourses that rose on hopes for more help from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [ID:nN1E77U1K0]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed up 0.63 percent, taking losses in August to around 3 percent.

The index was pushed up by shares in retailer Falabella FAL.SN, which closed up 1.8 percent and shares in mobile operator Entel ENT.SN, which closed up 5.7 percent.