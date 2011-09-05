Chile stocks are trading sharply down, tracking global bourses plunging on revived debt fears in the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7K50DR]
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 2.02 percent, dragged down further by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, down 2.61 percent, and shares in retailers Falabella FAL.SN, which are off 2.47 percent. (Editing by Derek Caney)
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.