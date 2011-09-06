BRIEF-FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] were little changed in the 12 months ended in July, in a further sign the nation's lending boom is finally moderating. The Rio de Janeiro-based bank disbursed a total of 140.2 billion reais ($85 billion) in the period, slightly up from 139.9 billion reais in June.
The bank, which is often described by the government as the only major long-term lender in Brazil, has a target of a maximum of 146 billion reais for the full year of 2011. Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A Turkish hacker was sentenced to eight years in a U.S. prison on Friday for his role as one the masterminds behind three cyber attacks that enabled $55 million to be siphoned from automated teller machines globally.