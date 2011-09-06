Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] were little changed in the 12 months ended in July, in a further sign the nation's lending boom is finally moderating. The Rio de Janeiro-based bank disbursed a total of 140.2 billion reais ($85 billion) in the period, slightly up from 139.9 billion reais in June.

The bank, which is often described by the government as the only major long-term lender in Brazil, has a target of a maximum of 146 billion reais for the full year of 2011.