Chile stocks are trading down following an unexpected increase in U.S. jobless claims and after comments from the European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet on downside risk to the euro zone economy.

"There was great euphoria yesterday," said Ramon Lagos, an analyst with Banco Penta in Santiago. "Maybe yesterday's rebound was a little exaggerated. Today we're aligned with global bourses after the U.S. unemployment data."

The IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 0.57 percent, weighed down by shares in Santander Chile (SAN.N) STG.SN, Chile's largest bank, off 1.25 percent, and fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), off 1.21 percent.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index closed up 2.49 percent on Wednesday, as a court ruling backed the German government's efforts to bail out the crisis-racked euro zone.