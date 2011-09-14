According to credit research company Serasa Experian, the
leading consumer default indicator in Brazil fell for the first
time in 13 months in July. The so-called Indicador Serasa
Experian de Perspectiva da Inadimplencia do Consumidor fell 0.1
percent to a 103.4 point reading in July, the firm said on
Wednesday.
Serasa's ratio is considered by economists in Brazil as a
leading indicator because it helps predict trends in
delinquencies for the following six months. According to the
company, "the slight decline in July could point to a reversal
of the recent upward trend in consumer defaults, which could
begin to fall somewhere during the end of this year."
