Argentina's government will monitor ownership changes at Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) and it reserves the right to wield its golden share in local unit YPF (YPFD.BA), YPF said in a statement after a board meeting that included a state-appointed director. During the meeting, Repsol ratified its investment government called the meeting after Mexican state oil firm Pemex [PEMEX.UL] raised its Repsol stake to 9.5 percent as part of a pact with Spanish building firm Sacyr SVO.MC. [ID:nLDE7810P0] Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net