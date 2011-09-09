Chile stocks closed sharply down on Friday, plummeting with global stocks on renewed worries about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis. For more, see [ID:nN1E78817X]

Local stocks were also hurt after the Chilean government sent a bill to Congress on Friday that cuts maximum rates on bank loans, a move bankers argue would hurt their business by deterring lending to riskier customers.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down 2.22 percent, dragged down by shares in Santander Chile STG.SN, Chile's largest bank, which ended down 5.24 percent.