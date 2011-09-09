YOUR MONEY-Make your own fiduciary rule with three easy steps
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
Chile stocks closed sharply down on Friday, plummeting with global stocks on renewed worries about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis. For more, see [ID:nN1E78817X]
Local stocks were also hurt after the Chilean government sent a bill to Congress on Friday that cuts maximum rates on bank loans, a move bankers argue would hurt their business by deterring lending to riskier customers.
For more, see [ID:nN1E7880UP]
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down 2.22 percent, dragged down by shares in Santander Chile STG.SN, Chile's largest bank, which ended down 5.24 percent.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Net profits rose from 22.7 million Swiss francs to 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.56 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for financial year 2016 amounted to 37.4 million francs (2015: 31.0 million francs)