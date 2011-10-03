UPDATE 9-Oil prices edge up on short covering; gasoline jumps
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases-EIA
Chile stocks are trading down, tracking global bourses stung by Greece's admission that it will miss its deficit target this year.
For more, see [ID:nL5E7L31G6]
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading 1.12 percent weaker, dragged down by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, off 1.04 percent, and shares in No.1 private bank Santander Chile STG.SN, off 1.36 percent.
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases-EIA
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.