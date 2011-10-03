Chile stocks extended morning losses during midday Monday trade, tracking global bourses stung by Greece's admission that it will miss its deficit target this year.

For more, see [ID:nL5E7L31G6]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 1.58 percent, dragged down by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, off 2.0 percent, and shares in Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N), down 2.25 percent. The bourse is trading near its lowest level since June 2010.