Brazilian homebuilders likely launched moderately more projects in the third quarter than in the period earlier, keeping up a healthy pace of sales but concentrating launches heavily at the end of the year, according to Itau BBA.

Analyst David Lawant wrote in a note to clients that PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, and rival Rossi Residencial (RSID3.SA) were among the most likely to report strong operational results for the third quarter.