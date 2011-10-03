Investors should reduce their exposure to Brazilian banks as the outlook for economic growth dims and the central bank is expected to continue cutting interest rates, Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Campbell wrote in a note to clients.

Campbell suggested investors change banking stocks for telephone companies such as Vivo Participacoes VIVO4.SA, Brazil's biggest wireless carrier, given strong dividends.

Prospects for Brazil's steel sector have improved after a steep depreciation of the local currency, Campbell added, recommending shares of Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) given the better outlook for makers of long rather than flat steel. Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net