BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* Cincinnati Financial Corp- $42.95 book value per share at December 31, 2016, up $3.75 or 10 percent since December 31, 2015
Investors should reduce their exposure to Brazilian banks as the outlook for economic growth dims and the central bank is expected to continue cutting interest rates, Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Campbell wrote in a note to clients.
Campbell suggested investors change banking stocks for telephone companies such as Vivo Participacoes VIVO4.SA, Brazil's biggest wireless carrier, given strong dividends.
Prospects for Brazil's steel sector have improved after a steep depreciation of the local currency, Campbell added, recommending shares of Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) given the better outlook for makers of long rather than flat steel. Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* Cincinnati Financial Corp- $42.95 book value per share at December 31, 2016, up $3.75 or 10 percent since December 31, 2015
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Australia's biggest wealth manager AMP Ltd on Thursday posted a 61 percent fall in full-year underlying earnings, missing expectations as it works to turn around its struggling life insurance division.
Feb 8 Wells Fargo & Co's board is likely to eliminate 2016 bonuses for the bank's top executives following the bogus account scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.