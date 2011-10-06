Chilean stocks are trading firmer, bouncing back after
they closed at their lowest level in nearly two years on
Tuesday, as they tracked world stocks firmer on euro zone debt
hopes.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading
1.7 percent stronger, further boosted by shares in Chilean LAN
Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), which were up 5.57 percent,
extending Wednesday's rebound after a sharp slide in recent
sessions.
