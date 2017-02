Brazil's state-run Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) has increased its 51 percent stake in Banco Patagonia (BPAT.BA)BPAT11.SA to 58.96 percent after closing an offer to buy more shares in the Argentine bank, a stock market filing showed. The Brazilian bank's offer of $1.314 per share targeted 38.42 percent of Patagonia's capital because shareholders owning 10.58 percent committed to maintaining their holdings.