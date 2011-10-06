Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, has hired Luiz Eduardo Violland to serve as head of its pharmaceutical division, marking the next step in a restructuring announced in August, Hypermarcas said in a Thursday press release. The company now operates in two major divisions -- pharmaceuticals and other consumer goods. Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net