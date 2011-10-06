UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, has hired Luiz Eduardo Violland to serve as head of its pharmaceutical division, marking the next step in a restructuring announced in August, Hypermarcas said in a Thursday press release. The company now operates in two major divisions -- pharmaceuticals and other consumer goods. Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
PRAGUE, Feb 7 The U.S. government-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE)and Voice of America launched a new 24-hour Russian-language channel on Tuesday to offer Russian speakers living at home and abroad a new alternative to government-run media.
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller in Moscow later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.