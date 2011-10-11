Brazilian airline Gol (GOLL4.SA) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that accounts managed by Boston-based Wellington Management Company collectively acquired 6,722,298 shares on Monday, equivalent to 5.04 percent of the airline's stock in circulation. Gol cited a message from Wellington saying its accounts "do not act as a group, nor do they act jointly with regard to this stake." Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net