Cargotec Q4 core profit misses expectations, sees improvement
Feb 8 Finnish producer of cargo handling equipment Cargotec said fourth-quarter core profit rose 17 percent as profitability improved at its Hiab and Kalmar units.
Brazilian airline Gol (GOLL4.SA) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that accounts managed by Boston-based Wellington Management Company collectively acquired 6,722,298 shares on Monday, equivalent to 5.04 percent of the airline's stock in circulation. Gol cited a message from Wellington saying its accounts "do not act as a group, nor do they act jointly with regard to this stake." Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
ZURICH, Feb 8 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to close in the second quarter of 2017 as it makes progress in winning regulatory approval for the deal, it said on Wednesday.