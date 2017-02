Chile stocks are trading lower, retreating below the key 4,000-point level they broke through on Wednesday, as they track global bourses hit by weakening Chinese trade data that stoked worries over the outlook of the global economy.

For more, see [ID:nL5E7LD0P6]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA has shed 1 percent, dragged down by shares in regional energy group Enersis ENE.SN down 2.92 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN down 2.08 percent.