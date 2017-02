Chile stocks are trading up in Friday morning trade, tracking global bourses boosted by hopes the euro zone debt crisis will keep progressing towards a solution and better than expected U.S. retail sales data.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is 0.92 percent stronger, pulled up by shares in steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN, up 2.50 percent, and shares in forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN, up 1.39 percent.