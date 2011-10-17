PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Mexican IPC stock index .MXX fall 0.69 percent to 34,607 points as concerns resurfaced about policymakers ability to reign in the euro zone debt crisis. A German finance minister said on Monday regional leaders would not have a solution in time for an upcoming European summit that investors had been eyeing. Reuters Messaging: rachel.uranga.reuters.com@reuters.net
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.