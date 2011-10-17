BRIEF-TSMC says January sales T$76.62 billion, up 8.1 pct y/y
Feb 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
Chile stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, as uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis kept volume thin and trade volatile.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed a preliminary 0.2 percent stronger, pulled up by shares in retailer Falabella FAL.SN, which ended 1.21 percent higher, and shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which gained 0.56 percent. alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com; +562-370-4253; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net
Feb 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
* Samsung's new phone Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York late next month- WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2ksRM2x
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)