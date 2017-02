Chile stocks closed up on Tuesday, jumping at the end of a day of volatile trade, as they tracked U.S. shares buoyed by results from several big banks.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed up preliminarily 1.19 percent, boosted by shares of Soquimich (SQM) SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), the producer of fertilizer, lithium and iodine. Soquimich shares ended 7.06 percent firmer.