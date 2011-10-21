Chile stocks closed firmer on Friday, tracking world stocks that gained on hopes European leaders will move toward resolving the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.

For more, see

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA gained a preliminary 1.29 percent, pulled up by shares in No.1 private bank Santander Chile STG.SN, which gained 4.69 percent.

Shares of Chile's Azul Azul AZU.SN, which manages leading soccer club Universidad de Chile, soared to close 73.02 percent stronger after the team thrashed Brazil's Flamengo 4-0 during a Copa Sudamericana game on Wednesday.

The surge far outpaced the increase in Chile's broader IGPA index .IGPA, which ended up a preliminary 1.09 percent.