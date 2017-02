Chile stocks are trading up, tracking global stocks rallying on optimism European leaders are moving closer to resolving their debt crisis and Chinese manufacturing data that eased fears of an abrupt slowdown in the Asian giant's economy.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is 1.7 percent stronger, pulled up by shares in steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN, which are trading up 5.4 percent.