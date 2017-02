Chile stocks are trading down, tracking global bourses that fell after comments from Germany's chancellor that heightened concerns Wednesday's European Union summit may not produce fruitful results to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The local index has also been pulled down by profit-taking a day after it closed 1.7 percent stronger.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 1.5 percent, pulled down by shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN, off 3.43 percent.