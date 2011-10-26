Brazil's central bank ordered late on Tuesday the liquidation of payroll-deductible credit lender Banco Morada after taking it over in April because of mismanagement.

Morada had little less than 600 million reais ($339 million) in assets at the end of last year. The central bank seized the lender late in April, and at the time of the decision, also took control of a credit card operator, an information technology company and a leisure and travel agency owned in which Morada had controlling stakes.

