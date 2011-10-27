Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade ordered airline Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA) on Wednesday to freeze its takeover of smaller rival WebJet while it weighs the case, following reports earlier in the year that it could suspend the deal.
For more see [ID:nN1E76C0G6] Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.