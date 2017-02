Chile stocks have surged to close at their highest level in over two months, tracking global bourses that rallied after European leaders agreed on a plan to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

For more see [ID:nN1E79Q15M].

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA has closed a preliminary 3.57 percent stronger, boosted further by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which have ended 5.37 percent stronger and shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN, which have jumped 5.75 percent.

The index has closed at a preliminary level of 4,316.05 points.