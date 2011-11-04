Oi TNLP4.SA, Brazil's biggest diversified telephone company, obtained $1 billion in a five-year revolver credit facility from a pool of nine banks led by the securities units of Bank of America (BAC.N), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland. Oi borrowed the money through its subsidiaries Telemar Norte Leste, Brasil Telecom, TNL PCS and 14 Brasil Telecom Celular, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Under terms of the deal, Oi will pay annual interest of 0.9 percentage points above the London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor -- a benchmark of corporate credit rates. The transaction will provide Oi "with a cushion of liquidity to strengthen its capital structure," the company said.