Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA), the local subsidiary of Spain's telecommunications giant Telefonica (TEF.MC), agreed on Monday to buy back as many as 2.9 million common shares and 25.21 million preferred shares by Nov. 6, 2012, according to a securities filing. The repurchase plan amounts to less than 10 percent of the company's shares in circulation, the filing added. According to the company, the decision aims "to create value for shareholders." The stock, which has gained about 31 percent this year, fell 0.9 percent to 48.15 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Monday.