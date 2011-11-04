Oi TNLP4.SA, Brazil's biggest diversified telephone
company, obtained $1 billion in a five-year revolver credit
facility from a pool of nine banks led by the securities units
of Bank of America (BAC.N), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and
Royal Bank of Scotland. Oi borrowed the money through its
subsidiaries Telemar Norte Leste, Brasil Telecom, TNL PCS and
14 Brasil Telecom Celular, according to a regulatory filing on
Friday.
Under terms of the deal, Oi will pay annual interest of 0.9
percentage points above the London Interbank Offered Rate,
known as Libor -- a benchmark of corporate credit rates. The
transaction will provide Oi "with a cushion of liquidity to
strengthen its capital structure," the company said.
