Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company YPF (YPFD.BA), the local unit of Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), were up about 8 percent at 163.95 pesos per share in Buenos Aires after the company detailed a substantial find of shale oil and natural gas in Patagonia.