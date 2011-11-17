Argentina's Central bank chief Mercedes Marco del Pont and Economy Minister Amado Boudou on Thursday asked local private bank officials to lower interest rates, arguing that the recent increase in demand for U.S. dollars has abated, according to a financial source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The prime interbank lending rate ended Thursday at 11 percent <AR/TASAS>, after having touched 20 percent at the beginning of the week.

At the end of last month, the government restricted dollar withdrawals in response to heavy demand for greenbacks as bank depositors feared that the government would allow a depreciation of the peso after October's election, in which President Cristina Fernandez won a second four-year term.